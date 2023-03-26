Home

Khalistan Protests In Canada: India Summons Envoy, Seeks Explanation

India lodged its strong protest with the government of Canada over the recent attacks on its embassy and violent protests led by the Khalistan group.

Last Sunday, an event in Canada was cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by the Khalistan supporters. (AP Photo)

Khalistan Protests In Canada: The Government of India on Sunday summoned the Canadian high commissioner over Khalistan protests outside the Indian missions and consulates over the last few days in that country. The High Commissioner was summoned on Saturday. India lodged its strong protest with the government of Canada over the recent attacks on its embassy and violent protests led by the Khalistan group.

“The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned yesterday to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada this week,” the Ministry for External Affairs said in a statement.

“The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates,” it said further.

India reminded the government of Canada of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and has asked for the arrest and prosecution of the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts, the ministry’s statement said.

“It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions,” the ministry has conveyed to the Canadian government.

There has been an increase in violent protests by the separatist group in Canada. The protest came amid a massive crackdown on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

