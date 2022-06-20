Khalistan Slogans: Some unknown persons on Monday wrote some slogans regarding Khalistan on the wall in front of DAV School and Dyal Singh College in Karnal, Haryana. A police team reached the spot and conducted videography and photography of the site, informed Ganga Ram Punia, SP Karnal.Also Read - Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Apply For 26,000 Group C Posts Before This Date| Check Details Here

"A case has been registered against unknown persons at Police Station Civil Lines under sections 153A, 120B, and UAPA. The matter is being 'investigated," said Ganga Ram Punia, SP Karnal.

In the first week of May, Khalistani flags were reportedly found tied to the main entrance gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala. Pro-Khalistani messages were also seen scripted on the wall of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

The Himachal Pradesh Police had booked Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under anti-terror law UAPA.

Following this incident, a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence unit headquarters in Mohali on the night of May 9 the responsibility for which was claimed by the pro-Khalistan group Sikh For Justice (SFJ).

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is the US-based founder of the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ).