Amritsar: On the day of Operation Blue Star's 37th anniversary, posters of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Bhindranwale and Khalistani flags were seen during an event inside Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab.

Hundreds of people gathered inside the Golden Temple and were seen holding Khalistani flags and raising slogans.

Jarnail Bhindranwale was the head of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal. He was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star launched by the Indian Army at the Golden Temple complex.

The Indian Army carried out Operation Blue Star in 1984 between June 1 and June 8.

Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, had ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh terrorists including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons inside the premises of the Golden Temple.