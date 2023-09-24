Home

News

Khalistanis Invested In Movies, Canadian Premier League: NIA Charge Sheet

Khalistanis Invested In Movies, Canadian Premier League: NIA Charge Sheet

The money generated by the gangsters was also invested in the clubs and bars in Thailand.

Khalistanis Invested In Movies, Canadian Premier League: NIA Charge Sheet. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: The investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the financial activities of Khalistani leaders and gangsters based in Canada has unveiled a multifaceted financial network. This network not only supports their violent activities in both India and Canada but also finds its way into investments in various sectors, including yachts, film production, and even the Canadian Premier League. Additionally, these ill-gotten funds have been channelled into clubs and bars located in Thailand.

Trending Now

From 2019 to 2021, NIA has listed 13 instances when amount ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 60 lakh was sent to Canada by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi via the hawala route.

You may like to read

Investigative agencies have previously confirmed that Bishnoi, in collaboration with his associate Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, maintained close ties with Khalistani organisations based in Canada. Specifically, they had significant interactions with Lakhbir Singh Landa, the leader of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“…the money collected through extortion, illegal liquor, arms smuggling business, etc was sent to Satwinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar and one Satbir Singh alias Sam in Canada through hawala for further investment as well as for funding the radical activities of pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs),” says the NIA charge sheet, filed in March against 14 persons who are part of larger Khalistan-gangster nexus.

Stating that the individual responsible for overseeing the unlawfully acquired funds in Canada has been recognized as Satbir Singh alias Sam, the NIA’s charge sheet indicates, “Sam utilized a portion of these funds to acquire yachts, support film projects, and coordinate the Canadian Premier League in Canada.” It further reveals that Bishnoi, who is presently incarcerated, admitted to receiving financial assistance from Sam on multiple occasions.

The transactions to Canada mentioned in the charge sheet include ₹2 lakh monthly sent to Goldy Brar in 2021, two payments of ₹20 lakh each in 2020 to Brar, ₹50 lakh given to Sam in 2020, again ₹60 lakh given to both Brar and Sam in 2021 and then two more separate payments of ₹40 lakh and ₹20 lakh to Sam in 2021.

The agency has not provided additional details regarding the investments made by gangsters and Khalistanis in Canada.

The Agency on investments in Thailand said, “the money collected by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through extortion, illegal liquor, arms smuggling business, etc was sent to one Manish Bhandari in Thailand through hawala by (gangster) Virendra Pratap alias Kala Rana, his father Joginder Singh and Rajkumar alias Raju Basodi for further investing in nightclubs and bars.”

“When any member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang goes to Thailand, Bhandari provides accommodation and logistics support to him,” it adds.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES