Khalistani Supporters Threaten To Dislodge Indian Flag From Delhi’s Pragati Maidan; Case Registered

Delhi police registered a case against unidentified people after a man complaint that he received a threat audio which claimed that Khalistani supporters are planning to dislodge Indian flag from Pragati Maidan. (AP Photo)

Amritpal Singh Latest Updates: Delhi Police registered a case on Saturday after a man received a pre-recorded message on his phone when he landed at the Delhi airport from Mumbai. According to the complaint, a man while returning from Mumbai to Delhi received an audio message which threatened to dislodge the Indian flag from Pragati Maidan with the Khalistani flag amid the Punjab Police’s massive crackdown on separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his aides.

In the message, the alleged Khalistan supporter was talking about taking over Pragati Maidan and removing the Indian flag. Later, the person also allegedly talked about ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, they said.

The audio message also contained profanity towards Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The case is being probed by the Special Cell unit of the Delhi Police.

This comes in the wake of the G20 meeting at the Pragati Maidan in September for which the preparations are in full swing.

Meanwhile, Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade arrest as Punjab Police continue to track him down. Several of his aides have been arrested so far.

A lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant have been issued against the Khalistan sympathiser.

New CCTV Footage Shows Amritpal Singh In Punjab’s Patiala

A new CCTV footage showed the Waris Punjab De chief walking in the streets of Punjab’s Patiala. The CCTV footage is believed to have been recorded on March 20. Amritpal Singh’s last location was traced to the Kurukshetra district. However, the whereabouts of Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh remain unknown. They were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district’s Shahabad on March 19.

