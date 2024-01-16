By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav On Republic Day
Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav On Republic Day
Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday allegedly threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. He has asked gangsters to come together to attack Mann on January 26, India Today reported.
Trending Now
This comes a week after Pannun threatened the Indian government on the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. “The January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the most unholy, ungodly, unrighteous ceremony,” he supposedly said according to CNN News18. “January 22 is Modi’s Operation Bluestar against Muslims”.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.