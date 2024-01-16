Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav On Republic Day

Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav On Republic Day

Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens To Kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav On Republic Day

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday allegedly threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav. He has asked gangsters to come together to attack Mann on January 26, India Today reported.

Trending Now

This comes a week after Pannun threatened the Indian government on the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22. “The January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the most unholy, ungodly, unrighteous ceremony,” he supposedly said according to CNN News18. “January 22 is Modi’s Operation Bluestar against Muslims”.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.