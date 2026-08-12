Are Khan market restaurants in trouble? Viral JCB video sparks speculation

Addressing speculation about the cafe’s closure, The Grammar Room’s Chief Business Officer took a light-hearted tone on Instagram, saying, 'It’s just never a dull day in hospitality.'

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Shop signages are being demolished Khan Market. Image Credit: navknowsflavour/Instagram

After the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched an anti-encroachment drive at Delhi’s Khan Market catching the attention of food lovers after videos showing restaurant and cafe signboards being removed went viral on social media. One clip, in particular, led many people to wonder whether popular cafe The Grammar Room had shut down.

However, businesses in the market have clarified that they continue to operate as usual. The issue arose following an NDMC crackdown on signage and encroachments that officials said were not compliant with the rules. The move has faced opposition from traders and restaurant owners.

Reason for the removal of boards…

NDMC on Monday removed the signboards from several shops and restaurants in Khan Market, saying they were oversized and did not comply with the Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP), 2017. The NDMC also took action against claddings and water motors installed near building boundaries, which it described as encroachments on public land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navdeep Singh Sethi (@navknowsflavour)

Speaking to The Times of India, NDMC officials said the action was a joint exercise involving the enforcement, estate, architect and EBR departments and followed earlier discussions with market representatives. They also said notices had already been served over the signages.

According to the civic body, the drive was not a widespread crackdown across Khan Market. Officials said action was initially taken against 10 to 12 complexes in a single row, with the rest of the market being asked to follow the regulations voluntarily.

What does video reveal?

A video posted on Instagram by KLAP restaurateur Navdeep Singh Sethi drew widespread attention during the drive. It showed a JCB taking down the signage of well-known Khan Market cafe The Grammar Room.

In his post, Sethi described watching the Khan Market signage being demolished as “genuinely heartbreaking”. He also wrote that while there was “chaos outside”, Khan Market was continuing to function amid the dust, noise and disruption.

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After the video surfaced, several social media users assumed that The Grammar Room had closed. Responding to the speculation, cafe Chief Business Officer Tanya Bhardwaj clarified through an Instagram Story that the restaurant remains open.

Bhardwaj clarified that The Grammar Room was open and serving customers as usual. Referring to the video of the signboard being taken down, she remarked that it was “never a dull day in hospitality” and added that she was at the cafe for anyone who wanted to stop by for coffee.

Owners challenge NDMC assessment

The Khan Market Traders Association has raised objections to the NDMC action. Its president, Sanjeev Mehra, told ANI that the civic body’s assessment of alleged encroachments in the market needed to be questioned.

Speaking to ANI, Mehra said there was no large-scale encroachment in Khan Market, contrary to the NDMC’s assessment. He said the civic body had only raised objections to some minor projections extending outward.

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According to Mehra, traders had asked senior NDMC officials several times to check the original allotment documents before starting the action. He alleged that the civic body proceeded with the drive without first examining those records.

Mehra further said that Khan Market had not had any visible encroachment for the past 76 years and termed the action taken by NDMC as “very sad”. He said the traders had also raised the matter with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who, according to him, had no knowledge of the action.

“For the past 76 years, Khan Market has been a place where one would not find any visible encroachment. What happened yesterday was very sad, and we also objected to it. We told Bansuri Swaraj about it. She had no knowledge of it. Who ordered it? NDMC has not given us any clarity. We have sent another letter to Bansuri Swaraj, asking her to visit here with officials. I think she will visit after the Parliament session and make a decision. We do not want to oppose the government’s progressive moves, but there should be uniformity. The notice they had sent us was very vague,” Mehra added.