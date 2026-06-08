Will Khan Sir file for anticipatory bail against arrest today? Faisal Khan braces for legal battle as…

Khan is expected to file an anticipatory bail application in the Patna Civil Court today, while a bail hearing will also be held for his arrested security guards.

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Police personnel stand guard at the campus of Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching institute after an FIR was allegedly registered against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and two others in connection with a firing and vandalism incident, in Patna (PTI image)

Important developments are expected on Monday in the case of firing and rioting at Khan Global Studies. The anticipatory bail plea of ​​the institute’s director Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir may be filed in Patna Civil Court today.

Meanwhile, a hearing is also scheduled on the bail pleas of his two security guards arrested in this case. Therefore, the police, the court, and everyone are keeping an eye on today’s legal proceedings.

Read more: Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir to surrender at Patna civil court

According to sources, Khan’s lawyer completed the online application for anticipatory bail on Saturday. The petition is expected to be filed in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, four days later, the police have yet to locate Khan Sir. Speculation continues to swirl about his whereabouts, but the police have not officially released any information.

Will Khan sir surrender? lawyer denies

Throughout Saturday, there was talk of Khan Sir’s surrender at the Patna Civil Court premises. However, his lawyer, Arvind Kumar Maur, dismissed these speculations.

He stated that there was no question of his client surrendering. The lawyer claimed that Khan had been framed in the case as part of a conspiracy and that his case would be presented before the court as per the legal process.

Difficulties increased after the statement of the guards

Two security guards of Khan Sir, arrested in the firing case, had told the police during interrogation that they had fired two rounds each on the instructions of Khan Sir.

Following the guards’ statements, the police added Faisal Khan’s name to the FIR, sparking speculation about his possible arrest.

Meanwhile, Khan Global Studies appears to be facing increasing difficulties at the administrative level as well. A day earlier, a fire safety audit was conducted at the institute and its associated hospital campus.

After numerous deficiencies were discovered during the inspection, the concerned management has been given a week’s time. The Fire Department has clarified that if the necessary improvements are not made by June 15th, further action will be taken as per the regulations.