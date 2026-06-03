Students stage protest after firing incident outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute in Patna; Security tightened

A massive crowd of students gathered outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday morning.

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Khan Sir coaching firing incident: Tension gripped Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on Wednesday as several students and aspirants gathered outside the coaching institute run by famous Khan Sir, a day after a firing incident was reported near the premises. At present, a large police force has been deployed as well as security measures have been taken around the institute. A security guard was reportedly injured in the firing incident.

Also Read: NEET paper leak row: Educator Khan Sir seeks ‘death penalty for the guilty,’ slams NTA and CBI over exam cancellation

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | A massive gathering of students outside the coaching institute of Educator Khan Sir near Musallahpur Haat after a firing incident took place last night outside the institute. Heavy security deployed. pic.twitter.com/w8loVNbcEt — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026

SP City Diksha told the news agency ANI, “The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching centre located across the street. Everything is currently being verified; formal complaints are being recorded, and further proceedings are underway… All video footage is being thoroughly scrutinised, and everything is being verified… We have received reports that one person was injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital… The CCTV footage is being analysed; so far, 10 to 12 individuals have been identified…”

In the video posted by news agency ANI, a sizeable gathering of students can be seen outside the coaching centre. Several aspirants and students can be heard raising slogans and demanding action over the incident. Reacting to the firing incident, Khan sir alleged a conspiracy and claimed rivalry among coaching centres behind the attack. In conversation with news agency ANI, Khan Sir stated, “It’s jealousy. It’s a nexus. Why so few children? If so many children are getting results at such a low cost, then somewhere or the other, the businessmen who are entering in the guise of teachers, otherwise, what were we doing? Thousands of children were getting results. We were explaining to them and telling the rest of the children what the process is. If they get a job first, then they get the document verification.”

Educator Khan Sir stated, “We are satisfied with the police action, so far. 50-60 police personnel were present here all night for our security. I thank the Administration for providing security to us.”