New Delhi: 'Khan Sir', as he is known by his fans on YouTube, is trending these days for all wrong reasons. He teaches General Studies on his YouTube channel named 'Khan GS Research Center' and has a huge list of subscribers— nearly 95 lakh (to be specific), courtesy, his unique style of teaching. However, things took an ugly turn after the online teacher shared a video on France-Pakistan relations. In the video, 'Khan Sir' can be seen making an Islamophobic statement while talking about the mass protests that took place in Pakistan between April 11-20. He claimed that people in the neighbouring country took to the streets seeking the expulsion of the French ambassador and to boycott the use of French gods.

His video went viral, following which several hashtags started trending on the micro-blogging site. While a section of netizns extended support to the man, another faction sought the arrest of the online teacher. Many also started raising questions on his religion, claiming that despite going by the name 'Khan', a Muslim surname, the man was not actually Muslim. However, Khan sir's real name remains a mystery.

Here's the video which stoked a massive controversy

Khan Sir or Amit Singh: Real Identity of Online Teacher From Bihar

Amid the ongoing controversy, people have been claiming that ‘Khan sir’ is a Hindu man named ‘Amit Singh’. Netizens have shared several photos and videos of him participating in Hindu festivals and admitting that his name was ‘Amit Singh’ at the bank.

This is Amit Singh, not Khan sir #ReportOnKhanSir pic.twitter.com/QerntIafJK — Tipu Sultan Party ٹیپو سلطان پارٹی (@TSP4India) May 23, 2021

We really don't know about his religion. But he is a brilliant teacher and taught us. If he belongs to Hindu, we proud. If he is a Muslim, i think he is real example of real Muslim after Dr. APJ Kalam Sahab. — Abhinav Raj (Anant) (@abhinavrajanant) May 23, 2021

Contrary to the claims, Khan sir said that he is not Amit Singh. When asked about the video wherein he is seen admitting that his name is Amit Singh, the online teacher clarified that he had been joking and his name is not Amit Singh.

He also confirmed that his surname is ‘Khan’ and had published more than 26 books in Kiran publication under the name ‘Khan sir’. He added that his pan card and other documents also have his real name i.e, Khan.

“Why would I publish my books under the name Khan Sir if my surname wouldn’t have been Khan?”, he told a leading portal.