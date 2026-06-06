Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir to surrender at Patna civil court

Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir'arrives at Patna civil court on Saturday and will surrender.

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Breaking News: Famous educator Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir surrenders at Patna civil court(Photo Credit: IANS)

Patna: In a major development, Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, will surrender on Saturday at the Patna civil court in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The development comes days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier this week.

It is to be noted that a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier this week. Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials were quoted as saying to news agency ANI. The FIR, lodged at the Kadamkuan Police Station, invokes Section 109 (Abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act.

Also Read: From classroom to controversy: Why Patna’s ‘Khan Sir’ regularly finds himself in the crosshairs | ViralCheck

As per a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

“Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism,” the police statement read.Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections.

Will file an anticipatory bail plea: Khan Sir’s lawyer

While speaking to news agency ANI, Khan Sir’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar stated, “The FIR lodged against him is in retaliation because his staff had lodged a case against the Director on 2nd June. Guards had fired in the air for safety; no one was injured. But in the disclosure statement in the FIR, his name has been inserted. This is an attempt to frame him and defame him. We will file an anticipatory bail plea..”

#WATCH | Khan Sir’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar says, “The FIR lodged against him is in retaliation because his staff had lodged a case against the Director on 2nd June. Guards had fired in the air for safety; no one was injured. But in the disclosure statement in the FIR, his… https://t.co/sDglq2QcO4 pic.twitter.com/DLc9m5GTAB — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

Also Read: Students stage protest after firing incident outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute in Patna; Security tightened

Why is ‘Khan Sir’ so popular among students and aspirants?

Khan Sir is known as one of the most renowned and influential educators in India. He conducts his classes at Patna and is best known for breaking down complex topics into simple learning by using an easy-to-understand, humorous delivery style. Khan Sir has risen to fame after providing a great number of students with affordable access to an education by offering assistance in preparing for the various competitive government job examinations in India. Khan GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies (KGS) is operated by Khan Sir. He is a well known teacher and famous YouTube content creator.

This is a breaking news. Further details are awaited.