Home

News

India

Khap Leaders Angry Over Wrestlers Resuming Duties, Meeting Amit Shah

Khap Leaders Angry Over Wrestlers Resuming Duties, Meeting Amit Shah

Now they have postponed the protest that was supposed to be held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on 9 June.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addressing the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik also present. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

NEW DELHI: The reports of protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik resuming their duties with the Indian Railways amid the ongoing agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have angered farmers and Khap leaders who were planning to hold a Mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra.

Now they have postponed the protest that was supposed to be held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on 9 June. The farmer leaders had given an ultimatum at the Mahapanchayat of Kurukshetra that if Brij Bhushan was not arrested by June 9, they would start the wrestlers’ demonstration at Jantar Mantar again. Recently, the Delhi Police removed the wrestlers from Jantar Mantar.

You may like to read

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik joined the Railways on Monday, a day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, say reports.

Trending Now

According to Dainik Bhaskar’s sources, BKU’s Naresh Tikait expressed surprise over the wrestlers returning to their jobs. He said, ‘I don’t know what agreement was reached between Home Minister Amit Shah and the wrestlers, if they themselves have decided to reach an agreement, then we cannot do anything about it.’

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) said, “The proposed protest has been cancelled. The government has started talks with the protesting wrestlers. Now a decision will be taken regarding further protest based on the outcome of the talks between the wrestlers and the government.”

“Now the call that the wrestler will take, the kind of thing that the wrestler will say, will be supported. When the Soram Panchayat of Uttar Pradesh was held, only then the messages from the governments started coming that talks have to be held on this matter. During that time the union had said that talks should be held with the wrestlers. But it was never revealed when the wrestlers went to meet home minister Amit Shah,” said Gaurav Tikait, a BKU leader.

Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly met the protesting wrestlers in a late-night meeting on Saturday.

Bajrang Punia, say reports, confirmed that Amit Shah met the protesting wrestlers on Saturday and said, “Let the law take its own course.”

Bajrang Punia is among several Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers, others being Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Sangeeta Phogat, who have been demanding the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Brij Bhushan Singh is accused of sexually harassing several female grapplers, including a minor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES