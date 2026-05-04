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Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJPs Dilip Ghosh locked in close fight with AITCs Pradip Sarkar; counting at 8 AM

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Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh locked in close fight with AITC’s Pradip Sarkar; counting at 8 AM

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to the Kharagpur Sadar West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 live blog for all the latest updates on leading and trailing candidates.

Security personnel patrol on the eve of counting and results of the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Howrah, West Bengal, Sunday, May 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Kharagpur Sadar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Kharagpur Assembly constituency will begin today, May 4, at 8:00 AM. Kharagpur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies of West Bengal. Located in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, Kharagpur will witness a close contest between Dilip Ghosh (BJP), Dr Papiya Chakraborty (Congress), Gokul Khatick (BSP), Pradip Sarkar (AITC), and Madhusudan Roy (CPI(M)).

Speaking about the 2021 Assembly Elections, the BJP candidate Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya (popularly Hiran Chatterjee) defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Pradip Sarkar by a narrow margin of 3,771 votes. Chattopadhyaya got 79,607 votes whereas the TMC leader received 75,836 votes.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered a fresh election in all polling stations of the Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district after finding severe electoral offences during the second phase of polling on April 29.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

As a result, counting of votes will take place in 293 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on May 4, with Falta excluded. The Commission said the entire polling conducted in the constituency on April 29 stands cancelled, and a fresh poll will be held on May 21. Following the fresh poll, counting of votes in the constituency will take place on May 24.

Who will win the Kharagpur Sadar West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026?

“On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the Commission directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations. Fresh polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on May 21,” the ECI said in an official statement.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

For the first time, the ECI has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised access. The system will be mandatory for all authorised personnel, including officials, candidates, agents, and staff. Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results updated in real time on ECINET and the official portal.

Name of the candidates and name of the party

Dilip Ghosh – BJP

Dr. Papiya Chakraborty – Congress

Gokul Khatick – BSP

Pradip Sarkar – AITC

Madhusudan Roy – CPI(M)

Suranjan Mahapatra – SUCI(C)

T. Anil Singh – RLJP

Stay tuned to the Kharagpur Sadar West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 live blog for all the latest updates on leading and trailing candidates.

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