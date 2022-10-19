New Delhi: The Congress party has finally got its first non-Gandhi chief in over two decades as Mallikarjun Kharge has registered a thumping victory in the party presidential elections with 7897 votes. Shashi Tharoor, on the other hand, got about 1000 votes, while 416 votes were rejected. For the unversed, Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi president. He had won the Congress president’s election in 1997 defeating rivals Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot. However, he was removed from the post on March 5, 1998. Sonia Gandhi, on the other hand, was the longest-serving party president and had been at the helm since 1998 barring a two-year period between 2017-19 when Rahul Gandhi took over.Also Read - Mallikarjun Kharge Is New Congress President | LIVE

HOW SHASHI THAROOR REACTED ON KHARGE’S VICTORY?

Wishing Kharge on being elected party president, Shashi Tharoor said, “I believe the revival of our party has truly begun today.”

Tharoor who is not known to be a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist was also considered to be a frontrunner for the top post. However, Tharoor was one of the 23 Congress leaders – popularly known as G-23 – who wrote a letter to Sonia demanding an overhaul in decision-making at the top level.