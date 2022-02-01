Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Khatima is one of the seventy electoral assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. It includes Khatima area of Udham Singh Nagar district and comes under Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar (Lok Sabha constituency). In 2017, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Bharatiya Janata Party won this seat by defeating Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Indian National Congress with a margin of 2709 votes.Also Read - Tehri: BJP or Congress – Who Will Win The Turf War?

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

Khatima Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: February 14, 2022

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

Key candidates from Khatima constituency

Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Congress

Pushkar Singh Dhami from BJP

SS Kaler from AAP

Dhami files nomination from Khatima

BJP candidate and current chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed his nominations on Thursday from the Khatima Assembly seat for the February 14 polls. Dhami offered prayers at a local temple and held a door-to-door campaign in Khatima before filing his nominations.

Interestingly, Dhami has been winning the seat since the 2012 assembly elections when he had defeated Devendra Chand of the Congress by more than 5000 votes. Dhami also faces the challenge of breaking the trend of incumbent chief ministers losing at the polls in Uttarakhand.

45-year-old Dhami was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in July last year, replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who himself succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021. Dhami worked in different positions in ABVP for almost a decade and was active in student politics. He has also served as the president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand. Dhami has never held any ministerial position in the past.

Dhami Likely To Lose From Khatima, Predicts Zee Opinion Poll

Incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to lose from Khatima Constituency, an opinion poll conducted by Zee News-DesignBoxed showed.

Dhami is a two-time and sitting MLA from Khatima constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, having won this seat in both the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections.

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Khatima

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP Winner 29,539 36.51% 2,709 Bhuwan Chandra Kapri INC Runner Up 26,830 33.16% Ramesh Singh Rana BSP 3rd 17,804 22.01% Dr. Lalit Singh IND 4th 4,516 5.58% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 890 1.10% Ramesh Chandra Rana IND 6th 452 0.56% Abdul Fareed Siddiqui UKKD 7th 269 0.33% Ramesh Kumar Max IND 8th 215 0.27% Bhuwal Singh Kushwaha BSRD 9th 156 0.19% Anil Kumar Rastogi SHS 10th 121 0.15% Vinod Bhatt SP 11th 115 0.14%

Results of Previous Years in Khatima

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP Winner 29,539 36.51% 2,709 Bhuwan Chandra Kapri INC Runner Up 26,830 33.16% 2012 Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP Winner 20,586 30% 5,394 Davendra Chand INC Runner Up 15,192 22% 2007 Gopal Singh S/o-karan Singh INC Winner 36,561 41% 18,924 Gopal Singh S/o- Harlal Singh BJP Runner Up 17,637 20% 2002 Gopal Singh INC Winner 22,588 38% 10,744 Dan Singh BSP Runner Up 11,844 20%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022