Khatima Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com's LIVE coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Khatima Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Khatima is one of the seventy electoral assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand. In 2017, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Bharatiya Janata Party won this seat by defeating Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Indian National Congress with a margin of 2709 votes. The key candidates from this constituency include Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Congress, Pushkar Singh Dhami from BJP and SS Kaler from AAP.