New Delhi: Hours after former Haryana Congress leader Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party, state Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday denied accepting him in his party, saying his party will induct leaders who have a ‘clean image’.

“Many people are in touch with us too. But we have told them that we will induct only those leaders who have a clean past and don’t carry any baggage. Only such people will be brought into our party fold,” he said.

Saying that activists and leaders in Congress have no faith in each other, Khattar leaders who are indulging in corruption and other anti-party activities will not have any place in the BJP.

Khattar, who will contest the state polls from the Karnal Assembly segment, said that the Congress would be wiped out from Haryana when the poll results will be announced.

The statement from the Haryana Chief Minister comes soon after Tanwar resigned from the Congress, expressing unhappiness over ticket distribution ahead of Haryana Assembly Election 2019.

“After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INC India,” Tanwar said in a tweet.

Writing a four-page letter to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Tanwar said the Congress is facing existential crisis not because of its political opponents but because of internal contradictions.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24.

(With inputs from IANS)