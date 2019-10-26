





New Delhi: Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is on his way to Chandigarh to meet governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, during which he will stake claim to form government in the state. The development comes a day after the BJP, which was six short of a majority, sealed the deal for government formation with the less than 12-month old JJP with its leader Dushyant or his mother Naina Chautala to be the Deputy Chief Minister. Party sources said that after the oath-taking ceremony, a new Cabinet is expected after Diwali.

The announcement of the post-poll alliance was announced by Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. “The two parties have decided to form the government to respect the mandate of the people. It has been decided that the Chief Minister will be from the BJP and the Deputy Chief Minister from the JJP,” Shah said.

Ahead of Khattar’s meeting with governor Arya, a BJP legislature party meting will be held at the UT Guest House. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh are expected to attend the meeting as party observers.

Meanwhile, JJP chief Dushyant Chautala’s security has been beefed up after his party entered into a post-poll alliance with the BJP. The security was beefed up at his residences in Sirsa and Hisar towns, reports claimed.

