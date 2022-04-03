New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s resolution for transferring Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday affirmed that Chandigarh will remain with Haryana.Also Read - Delhi, Punjab Sorted...Now Preparing For Gujarat: Bhagwant Mann at AAP's Tiranga Yatra

"We will not let Chandigarh go anywhere. Chandigarh was, is, and will remain Haryana's capital. As long as the people of Haryana are with us, nothing can happen."

"AAP has double standards. Despite being in rule for just a few days (in Punjab), they have raised the controversial issue of Chandigarh. I feel they are doing so at someone else's behest. The people, including Punjab, will teach them a lesson. They can't even dare to even look at Haryana," said CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

Punjab Assembly had on Friday passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory Chandigarh, which also serves as the state’s joint capital with Haryana, to Punjab.

“Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh,” the resolution said.

“Since then a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board, by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of state of Punjab and state of Haryana. Through many of its recent actions the Central government has been trying to upset this balance,” it said.

Barring two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who opposed the resolution, all other Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and one independent legislator supported the resolution during the one-day special session amid a political row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement that Central Service Rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh.