Kheer Bhawani Mela: The Kheer Bhawani Mela is the largest gathering of Hindus in Kashmir after the annual Amarnath yatra. It is considered very auspicious and takes place at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Kashmir. It is a beautiful blend and outstanding example of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is situated in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, about 25 km northeast of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. It is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kheer Bhavani and constructed above a sacred spring, which is said to change its colours.

History Of Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple, Also Called Ragyna Or Rajna

Goddess Ragnya Devi – an incarnation of Goddess Durga – is the presiding deity of this temple. The temple attributes its unique name to the famous Indian dessert kheer, which is the main offering to the goddess that is offered to placate the goddess. For Kashmiri Hindus, the worship of Kheer Bhawani is widespread while most of them worship her as their protective patron deity — Kuladevi.

Maharaja Pratap Singh built this temple in 1912, which was later renovated by Maharaja Hari Singh. The shrine has a hexagonal spring and a small marble shrine where the goddess’ idol is installed.

Lord Rama Worshipped Goddess Ragnya During His Exile

According to legends, Lord Rama worshipped the goddess during his exile. He expressed his desire of shifting the holy seat to Shadipora, which was fulfilled by Lord Hanuman. The temple was shifted to its present site after the goddess appeared in the dream of a local Pandit named Rugnath Gadroo.

On the eighth day of the full moon in May, devotees gather at the Kheer Bhawani Temple and observe fasts. It is believed that Goddess Ragnya changes the spring’s colour on this auspicious day. If the colour changes to black, it is considered a bad omen that would result in a disaster in the valley. The temple organises fairs and yagnas during its annual festival and navratras, which attract a large number of devotees. Hawans on Shukla Paksh Ashtami are also common in this temple.

Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela 2022

The Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple near Srinagar is being observed after a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Voice for Peace and Justice, on Tuesday, welcomed the pilgrims at Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tullamullah Ganderbal. The organization distributed water, juice, and roses as a gesture of communal harmony, brotherhood and peace.

Farooq Ganderbali, President of Voice for Peace and Justice, felicitated the pilgrims. “Kashmiri Pandits are part and parcel of our lives, unfortunately, the extremism and terrorism created a wedge between the communities but we are incomplete without one another. we shouldn’t rely upon the administration only to maintain peace in Kashmir, instead, we should contribute our part as well,” he said.

President, Jammu and Kashmir Youth development forum, Shehreyar Dar, President Uthaan Mission Trust Zeeshan Farooq Dar, and General Secretary Voice for Peace and Justice Sheikh Minhaj were present on the occasion.

