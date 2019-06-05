New Delhi: With India playing its first Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Wednesday against South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished the team with a unique message.

The PM wished for the tournament to celebrate good cricket and the spirit of sportsmanship and added, “khel bhi jeeto aur dil bhi (Win the game and hearts too)

As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! #INDvSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against India in their World Cup fixture at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

South Africa have brought in Hashim Amla and Tabraiz Shamsi whereas India has left out Mohammad Shami, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik from their squad for this match.

The Playing XI for India are: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

The Playing XI for South Africa are: Quinton de Kock(w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.