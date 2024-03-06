Khelo India Medal Winners Eligible For Government Jobs, Announces Centre

To streamline the process for athletes to avail benefits, the roster of authorized entities empowered to issue certificates validating the eligibility of sportspersons for recruitment has been revised.

Khelo India Games have been recognized as events of national significance, joining the ranks of other esteemed tournaments and competitions. (File image: Facebook/@OfficialKheloIndia)

Khelo India Medal Winners: The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) of the Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Sports, has introduced comprehensive reforms in the recruitment, promotion, and incentives framework for athletes. The updated guidelines, presented in a memorandum issued on March 4, are aimed at providing enhanced incentives, transparency, and inclusivity,

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur announced that Khelo India medal-winner athletes will now be eligible for government jobs.

He said, “In keeping with our PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs. I’m pleased to announce that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in consultation with IndiaSports, has made ℎ !”

This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the — , , , —to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports.

He added that these revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower.

Under the revamped regulations, individuals who excel in events such as the Khelo India Youth Games (for participants aged 18 and above), Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India University Games will now qualify for government employment opportunities. Furthermore, achievers in the School Games Federation of India will also maintain their eligibility for such positions.

A notable inclusion in the updated guidelines is the establishment of clear criteria for national and international chess competitions, ensuring equitable opportunities for chess enthusiasts. Additionally, individuals who have represented the nation or a state in either international or national events, or demonstrated success in junior national tournaments, will be eligible for employment. A structured hierarchy based on sporting achievements will be adhered to for prioritizing candidates.

To streamline the process for athletes to avail benefits, the roster of authorized entities empowered to issue certificates validating the eligibility of sportspersons for recruitment has been revised. Now, Secretaries of National Sports Federations (for international events), Secretaries of State Associations (for national competitions), and Deans or Sports Officers of Universities (for inter-University tournaments), among others, will have the authority to issue such certificates.

In a significant stride, the Khelo India Games have been recognized as events of national significance, joining the ranks of other esteemed tournaments and competitions.

