Khichdi In Bottles: First Hot Meal Sent For Trapped Workers In Uttarkashi as Rescue Operation Intensifies

The rescue team is removing the debris using excavators and other heavy machines.

Uttarkashi: Nine days after being trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi, the workers were given khichdi in bottles and fruits to make them survive till the rescue operation is completed. The development comes hours after an alternative six-inch lifeline pipe reached the Silkyara tunnel, where 41 labourers have been trapped for over a week.

Hemant, the cook who prepared the Khichdi for the trapped labourers, said that this was the first time a hot meal was being sent to the workers.

“This food will be sent inside the tunnel. This is the first time a hot meal is being sent. We are sending Khichdi. We are only preparing the food which we have been recommended,” he said.

On November 12, it was reported that a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers.

In a major breakthrough on Monday, a six-inch pipe reached the 2 km-built tunnel portion of the collapsed structure where labourers are trapped.

Rescue operation in-charge Colonel Deepak Patil said that through this alternative lifeline we can send food, mobiles, and chargers inside the tunnel.

On what food items will be sent to trapped labourers, he said that, keeping in mind the condition of the labourers, a list has been prepared with the help of doctors on available food options.

“We are bringing plastic cylindrical bottles with wide mouths so that we can send bananas, apples, Khichdi, and Daliya,” he added.

In the meantime, Director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), Anshu Manish Khulko, said there was an atmosphere of joy among the trapped labourers after they came to know about the breakthrough.

The NHIDCL Director said the rescuers will now go with full force to evacuate the labourers.

“Earlier there was doubt what would happen if the first lifeline was closed. But now that we have established an alternative lifeline, now we will go with full force,” Khulko said.

Meanwhile, two robotics machines of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) – weighing 20 kg and 50 kg- have arrived at the site.

On the use of the robotics machine from DRDO, the NHIDCL Director said, “An attempt was made to use that machine inside, but as I told you, the strata and rubble inside (the tunnel) are very loose, so it was not successful there.”

