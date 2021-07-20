Chennai: BJP leader and actress Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter account has been hacked. “I would like to let you know that my Twitter account @khushsundar, was hacked three days ago. We have been trying to follow up with the Twitter Administration Office regarding this matter. Any activity or tweet done from this account in the last few days was not by me,” the actress-turned-politician, also known as Khusboo,, informed her fans in a press release.Also Read - BJP's Khushbu Sundar Meets With a Car Accident in Tamil Nadu, Escapes Unhurt

This is not the first time Khushbu Sundar's Twitter account has been hacked. The actress and politician had also sought help from her fans in April 2020 when her Twitter account was hacked.

Khushbu Sundar’s Twitter Account Hacked

After hacking in, the hacker changed the display picture, banner image, as well as, the name, which was changed to Briann.

“MY TWITTER ACCOUNT IS HACKED. I have not been accessible to my account for the last 3 days. Raised the issue with #Twitter but unfortunately they are yet to respond. This morning the username and dp was changed. Someone called #Brianne is using my account now. If you see any activity from my account in the last 3 days and further herewith, till I regain the account, pls understand it is not me. Hoping the issue will be solved soon. Meeting #DGP #ShylendraBabu ji today noon and giving a formal complain. Thank you for your support. As always,” Khushbu wrote on her Instagram, addressing her fans.

Khushbu Sundar’s Statement:

“Since all the tweets are deleted or archived by this hacker, I hope it does not spread hate, incite violence, or personally attack someone. Also, it should not be used for any anti-national activity,” the BJP leader told news agency ANI.

The actress-turned-BJP leader will also meet Tamil Nadu DGP around 3 PM today and give a complaint about the hacking.