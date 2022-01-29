Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Kichha, which comes under Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok sabha constituency, is an assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. Kichha also comes under Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand State. In 2017, Rajesh Shukla of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Harish Rawat from Congress with a margin of 2127 votes.Also Read - Haridwar: Will BJP President Madan Kaushik’s Unbroken Winning Streak from The Seat Face a Challenge This Election?
It must be noted that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.
This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.
This time, the Kichha Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).
Key candidates from Kichha constituency
Tilak Raj Behar from Congress
Rajesh Shukla from BJP
Kulwant Singh from AAP
Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Kichha
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Rajesh Shukla
|BJP
|Winner
|40,363
|45.77%
|2,127
|Harish Rawat
|INC
|Runner Up
|38,236
|43.36%
|Rajesh Pratap Singh
|BSP
|3rd
|7,754
|8.79%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|558
|0.63%
|Sanjay Singh
|SP
|5th
|459
|0.52%
|Mohd. Jalees
|IND
|6th
|405
|0.46%
|Sanjay Grover
|IND
|7th
|254
|0.29%
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|IND
|8th
|149
|0.17%
Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule
Issue of notification: January 21
Last date of filing nomination: January 28
Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
Dates of polling: February 14
Date of counting: March 10, 2022