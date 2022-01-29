Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Kichha, which comes under Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok sabha constituency, is an assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. Kichha also comes under Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand State. In 2017, Rajesh Shukla of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Harish Rawat from Congress with a margin of 2127 votes.Also Read - Haridwar: Will BJP President Madan Kaushik’s Unbroken Winning Streak from The Seat Face a Challenge This Election?

It must be noted that in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ajay Bhatt won from Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 339096 votes by defeating Harish Rawat from Indian National Congress. Also Read - Haldwani Assembly Constituency: Congress or AAP—Who Will Win The Seat This Time?

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced that the Uttarakhand Assembly election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Also Read - Nainital: Will BJP Again Win People’s Trust Among Close Competitors of Congress And AAP?

The last assembly polls (in 2017) in Uttarakhand were held in a single phase, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 57 of the state’s 70 assembly constituencies.

This time, the Uttarakhand Assembly polls are likely to witness a three-cornered fight among the ruling BJP, the Congress led by Harish Rawat, and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

The ruling BJP is fighting the Uttarakhand elections under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami. The AAP has projected retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal as its CM face.

This time, the Kichha Assembly constituency is scheduled to go into the polls on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 (Thursday).

Key candidates from Kichha constituency

Tilak Raj Behar from Congress

Rajesh Shukla from BJP

Kulwant Singh from AAP

Results of Assembly Election 2017 in Kichha

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Rajesh Shukla BJP Winner 40,363 45.77% 2,127 Harish Rawat INC Runner Up 38,236 43.36% Rajesh Pratap Singh BSP 3rd 7,754 8.79% None Of The Above NOTA 4th 558 0.63% Sanjay Singh SP 5th 459 0.52% Mohd. Jalees IND 6th 405 0.46% Sanjay Grover IND 7th 254 0.29% Anil Kumar Sharma IND 8th 149 0.17%

Results of Previous Years in Kichha

Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Rajesh Shukla BJP Winner 40,363 45.77% 2,127 Harish Rawat INC Runner Up 38,236 43.36% 2012 Rajesh Shukla BJP Winner 33,388 46% 8,226 Sarwar Yar Khan INC Runner Up 25,162 35%

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022: Here’s Full Schedule

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of filing nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Dates of polling: February 14

Date of counting: March 10, 2022