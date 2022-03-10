Kichha Election Result LIVE: Welcome to India.Com’s LIVE coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Results. The India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Kichha Assembly constituency where the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM under the supervision of returning officers appointed by the Election Commission. Kichha, which comes under Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Lok sabha constituency, is an assembly constituency in Uttarakhand. Kichha falls under Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand State. In 2017, Rajesh Shukla of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Harish Rawat from Congress with a margin of 2127 votes. The key candidates from this constituency include Tilak Raj Behar from Congress, Rajesh Shukla from BJP and Kulwant Singh from AAP.Also Read - Tehri Election Result LIVE: Kishore Upadhyay or Dhan Singh Negi? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM