Caught on Cam: 4 Men Attempt to Kidnap Woman By Entering Her Car in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar

Gurugram: Four men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman by entering her car in Haryana’s Yamunanagar. As per reports, the incident occurred on early Saturday morning just outside the Fit-7 gym in Model Town locality when the woman was leaving in her SUV after working out.

The four men are all friends and have been identified as Dinesh from Karnal and Vishal, Deepak and Sharad, all residents of Yamunanagar. To abduct the woman, the men waited for her and surrounded her SUV car and later two of them entered the car. The entire incident has been captured on a CCTV camera installed near the gym and the video has now surfaced online.

#WATCH | Caught On Camera: Miscreants tried to kidnap a woman in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar city yesterday After doing gym, the woman sat in her car. 4 people came & entered her car & tried to kidnap her. One accused has been caught. Probe underway: DSP Kamaldeep Singh, Yamuna Nagar

The men entered the car trying to abduct her but she fought back and raised an alarm forcing the miscreants to get out of the car and flee from the spot. Following the incident, the men has been arrested and handed over to the Yamuna Nagar police and a probe is underway.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Inspector Kamaljeet Singh, station house office (SHO), Yamunanagar (City) police station, said that one of the woman’s acquaintances witnessed the scene and called for help.

“Police teams were formed to nab the rest, who were held later in the day. Prima facie the motive was to abduct and rob the woman, for which a conspiracy was hatched five days ago by them,” said police.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 365, 379B and 511 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the woman. The accused will be presented before a court today, said the SHO.

Yamuna Nagar DSP Kamaldeep Singh said, “After doing gym, the woman sat in her car. 4 people came and entered her car and tried to kidnap her. One accused has been caught. A probe has been initiated to nab the other accused.”