Bhopal: Even as India continues to reel under the coronavirus crisis, Madhya Pradesh has successfully managed to stop COVID-19 from affecting thousands of people simply by implementing an exemplary corona control model. Pipliya Vyas Village, a hamlet in Neemuch district of MP is one such village that bid adieu to coronavirus last week. While the "Public Participation Model" or the 'Kill Corona' campaign was a perfect start, what it took was the consistent invaluable contribution of the people in the area.

With strict measures taken by the authorities and efforts added by the villagers, Pipliya Vyas and several other villages overcame the coronavirus crisis in no time, setting an example for the entire nation.

What is the ‘Kill Corona’ model of Madhya Pradesh?

To tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government started a 'Kill Corona' campaign and designated its villages under 'Red', 'Yellow', and 'Green' Zones depending on the number of cases they report, a decision similar to the coronavirus model implemented across the nation last year. Further, the government-appointed district-wise teams for 2-step monitoring, going door-to-door to spread awareness about the disease.

Aside from the authorities’ exemplary efforts, the people of Madhya Pradesh took it upon themselves, volunteering to impose lockdowns, distribute face masks and create awareness about the covid protocols.

In Pipliya, authorities appointed a committee, including Aanganwadi and ASHA workers, to create awareness among villagers. Authorities distributed masks and emphasized using sanitisers, reported Zee News.

Apart from Pipliya, Sukha village in Jabalpur district, Soni in Bhind, and Kiratpur in Raisen also managed to become corona-free simply by following the ‘Kill Corona’ model. The Panchayat played an important role in creating awareness among the villagers. Khalwa in Khanda district was another village that was gravely hit by the second wave, also managed to become free of coronavirus because of the self-imposed lockdowns and extra cautious efforts of the villagers.

Speaking about the corona model that has helped end the viral infection in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the need for a well-devised strategy to minimise the impact of coronavirus and prevent a third wave.

The ‘Kill Corona’ campaign will continue, Chouhan had said, adding that people must ensure that the coronavirus pandemic is stamped out of the state. “Not me or you, together we will create the history of Madhya Pradesh,” he had added.