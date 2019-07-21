Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday asked the militants to kill the corrupt, if they have to, who have looted Kashmir instead of the innocent.

Malik was at Khree Sultan Choo stadium in Kargil for the inauguration of Kargil Ladakh tourism festival 2019.

“Yeh ladke jo bandook liye fizool mein apne logon ko maar rahe hain, PSOs, SDOs ko maarte hain. Kyun maar rahe ho inko? Unhe maaro jinhone tumhara mulk loota hai,jinhone Kashmir ki saari daulat looti hai (Why are you killing innocents including SPOs and PSOs. What will you gain by this? If you have to kill why don’t you kill the corrupt who have looted the country and Kashmir for so long),” said Malik.

He also said that the militants do not have the power to erode the authority of the Indian government.

“Yours is a futile struggle. You are losing your lives for nothing,” he said.

“Our estimates are that at present there are 250 militants including 125 foreign militants. During encounters, the foreign militant takes two days to die and the local two hours. LTTE was once the most powerful terrorist organisation in the world. Where is it today?” he added.

He also expressed satisfaction over the ‘change in the ground situation’ in Kashmir, saying that the people are now talking of peace.

“It is for the first time in 30 years that there was no strike on the visit of the country’s Home Minister to Kashmir,” Malik said referring to the recent visit of Amit Shah to the Valley.

