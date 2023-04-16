Home

Killed Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf To Become Popular, Say 3 Assailants During Police Interrogation

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent any untoward incident. Internet services remain shut in Prayagraj district as part of the security measures.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and his brother.

Prayagraj: A day after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf was shot dead in Prayagraj, the three assailants told the Uttar Pradesh police that they wanted to kill the duo to become popular.

“After getting the information that Atiq and Ashraf have been taken into police custody, we posed as journalists and started living among the local journalists and were planning to kill both of them,” said the three shooters to police during interrogation.

A day after Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, police patrolling was intensified on Sunday in the city’s Chakiya area and Uttar Pradesh police tightened security across the state.

"We wanted to kill gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to become popular," said the three shooters involved in the killing of Atiq-Ashraf in Prayagraj yesterday, to police during interrogation, as mentioned in the FIR https://t.co/QZZBw0OSKN — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

Giving details about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma had on Saturday said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of media persons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

“In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Ahmad and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmad and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday registered a case against the three assailants. SHO of Dhoomanganj police station, Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the case has been registered against Lavlesh Tiwari (a resident of Banda), Mohit alias Sunny (Hamirpur) and Arun Maurya (Kasganj). The case has been registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, an officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

