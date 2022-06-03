New Delhi: Amid conspiracy theories surrounding Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who is allegedly the nephew of the Lawrence Bishnoi, has taken responsibility of killing the singer-politician, calling it an act of ‘revenge’. Sachin Bishnoi, who is also a part of the gang of the jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, confessed that he had killed Sidhu with his “own hands.”Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala’s Post-Mortem Report Out: ‘Died of Haemorrhagic Shock Within 15 Minutes’

Thapan Bishnoi, while Making a virtual call to News18 India, said Moose Wala was not killed for any “publicity stunt” nor for “ransom”, but because he “financially supported and arranged for the shelter” of gangsters who killed their brother Vicky Middukhera’ aka Vikramjit Singh Middukhera.

Sachin further confessed to having more dangerous weapons, which according to him people must have seen “only in “Hollywood movies” while refusing to name any of them.

Thapan Bishnoi said Moose Wala’s name had “come up” in the Middukhera case, but the police did not take any action and “that is why we killed him”. He said Bishnoi was a “follower of Bajrang Bali and was an icon of the whole nation, not only for us”.

Sachin also issued a ‘warning’ and alleged that the gang led by Moosewala had threatened to kill Mankirt Aulakh. Aulakh, a Punjabi singer, recently claimed to have received death threats from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

28-year-old Moose Wala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday (May 29), a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Congress leader’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied involvement in the singer’s murder

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Police said that Lawrence Bishnoi has not confessed to the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi said during interrogation that Moose Wala was murdered for revenge & he had no hand in his murder.

The sources at Delhi police said that teams of Delhi Police Special Cell are visiting Muzaffarnagar and Nepal as it is suspected that a number of sharp-shooters have fled to Nepal after the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Earlier, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Brar, who has close ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said in a Facebook post that he had killed Moose Wala to avenge the death of gangster Vicky Middukhera.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Mann has reached Sidhu Moose Wala’s residence to talk to the late singer’s parents. Earlier in the day, high drama erupted outside Moose Wala’s residence ahead of the Punjab CM’s proposed visit. Police officials were forced to pacify angry villagers, who raised slogans against the CM Mann-led state government, accusing it for the lack of security that led to the singer’s killing.

Who was Vikramjit Singh

Vikramjit Singh aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, was a Youth Akali Dal leader and a native of Middukhera village in the state’s Bathinda district. Like Moosewala, he used the name of his village as his surname, He shifted to Chandigarh to pursue his college education. He lived in Sector 69, Mohali along with his elder brother Ajay Pal Singh. Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021.