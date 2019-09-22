New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that killing people in name of Lord Ram is an insult to Hindu religion. While speaking at an event in Pune, Tharoor came down heavily on mob lynchers and said that one election result gave so much power to such people that they do anything and kill anyone.

“What have we seen in last 6 years?It started with the killing of Mohsin Shaikh in Pune. Then,Mohd Akhlaq was killed saying he is carrying beef. But it was reported later that it was not beef. Even if it was beef,who gave anyone the right to kill a person? asked the Congress leader.

Talking about Pehlu Khan, who was beaten to death allegedly by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow smuggling in Alwar, in April 2017, Tharoor said,”He (Pehlu Khan) had the licence to carry cow in lorry for dairy farming, but he was also lynched to death. Is this our Bharat? Is this what Hindu Dharam says?

He added,”I am a Hindu but not of this kind. Also, while killing people, they are asked to say ‘Jai Sri Ram’. It is an insult to Hindu Dharma. It is an insult to Lord Ram that people are being killed using his name.”

Meanwhile, several states like West Bengal, Rajasthan and Manipur introduced an anti-mob lynching law in order to prevent lynching incidents.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal had tabled the stringent West Bengal Prevention of Lynching Bill, 2019 in the Legislative Assembly last month. Under the provisions of the bill, anyone found guilty of publishing, communicating and disseminating any offensive material either physically or electronically, shall be liable to imprisonment up to one year and a fine up to Rs 50,000. If the incident results in the death of a victim, those responsible would face life imprisonment as well as a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.