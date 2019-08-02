New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit back at Congress party for accusing the Centre of ‘misusing laws’.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, during the debate on anti-terror bill, the Home Minister said,”What happened during emergency? All media was banned, all opposition leaders were jailed. There was no democracy for 19 months, and you are accusing us of misusing laws? Kindly look at your past.”

Responding to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Shah said,”When one organisation is banned, the same people come with a new one. How long will we keep banning organisations.”

Furthermore, Shah asserted,”When we were in opposition, we supported previous UAPA amendments, be it in 2004,’08 or ’13 as we believe all should support tough measures against terror. We also believe that terror has no religion, it is against humanity,not against a particular Govt or individual.”

Chidambaram had earlier asked as to why an individual be named a terrorist when the organisation that he belongs to has already been banned.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had said they doubt the BJP’s intent behind the bill. “Congress never compromised on terrorism that is why we had brought this law,” ANI quoted Digvijaya as saying. “It is you who compromised on terror, once during release of Rubaiya Saeed and second by letting off Masood Azhar,” he reiterated.