Gurugram: One of the central tourist attractions, Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram has been sealed, due to non-payment of pending dues of around Rs 100 crore, by The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPV), according to officials. This centre had already been issued several notices over non-payment of dues. Since 2014 it was reeling under monetary issues and took a further hit during the pandemic.

"India's first live entertainment, theatre and leisure centre was set up on 6 acres of HSVP land. According to the lease, the centre was owned by the Great Indian Nautanki Company and had to pay around Rs 34 lakh rent every month. The company had not paid it since long and after repeated notices, the HSVP went ahead sealing it on Friday," said Sanjeev Singla, estate officer-2, HSVP.

A colourful tourist spot always left the spectators in awe owing to the grandeur of its shows. It sprawls over 6 acres of land and boasts of a lavish cuisine from around 16 Indian states and has a rich cultural space called the Culture Gully inside its premises. The Kingdom of Dreams used to hold multiple musical performances, arial performances, theatrical shows, carnivals and so much more. Often, famous celeb faces like Hussain Kuwajerwala, Gauhar Khan and Kashmira Irani have also been a part of the performances at the art and culture centre.