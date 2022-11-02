Kinnaur (ST): Kinnaur Vidhan Sabha seat is a part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. It is considered a traditional turf of Congress as the party has been emerging victorious from the Assembly constituency for two consecutive terms. The seat will go to polls on November 12.Also Read - Seraj Assembly Election 2022: Jairam Thakur vs Chetram Thakur. How Things Stand on Ground

In 2017, Jagat Singh Negi of Congress had won the seat by defeating Tejwant Singh Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 120 votes. Kinnaur constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 75.09% in the 2017 Assembly Elections.

Kinnaur (ST): Key Candidates

Surat Negi (BJP)

Jagat Singh Negi (Congress)

Tersem Singh (AAP)

Kinnaur (ST) Assembly Election 2022: Key Facts

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 84121 population, 100% is rural.

The SC and ST ratio are 17.53 and 57.95 respectively out of the total population.

The voter list showed that there are 58,919 electorates and 128 polling stations in this constituency.

Voting for the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections will be on November 12 and counting of votes on December 8.