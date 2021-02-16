New Delhi: Hours before being removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi in a tweet talked about leadership and said the common man closely watches and emulates the ideals and trajectories of a leader, drawing inspiration to sacrifice the lesser for greater ideal of ‘I win, you win’. Also Read - Kiran Bedi Removed As Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Telangana Governor Given Additional Charge

Quoting from the clipping of a newspaper from the 'Speaking Tree' on February 15, she said that such leader becomes an arrow in the hands of divine archer, an instrument for not only uplifting and supporting the weak but also ushering in global harmony and peace.

"The common man closely watches and emulates the ideals and trajectories of such a leader, drawing inspiration to sacrifice the lesser for greater ideal of 'I win, you win'," she said in a tweet post.

On Tuesday night, in a sudden development, Bedi was removed from her post at a time when the union territory was witnessing a political crisis following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

According to a brief communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesman Ajay Kumar Singh, the President has directed that Bedi “shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry”.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan “with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made”.

The direction from the President comes amid the political crisis where the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday. Bedi and Narayasamy have been at loggerheads over a range of issues.

A retired IPS officer, Bedi was functioning till late Tuesday evening and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the union territory and issuing directions for bringing in police force and sanitation workers in the frontline worker category for the inoculation.

With resignations of four MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 33-member assembly has been decreased to 10 including the Speaker. Its ally DMK has three members and an independent also supports the government. The opposition has 14 MLAs.