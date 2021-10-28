Mumbai: KP Gosavi, Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, has been arrested by Pune police in connection with a 2018 cheating case. “Kiran Gosavi has been detained,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta as quoted by news agency ANI.

Kiran Gosavi was detained in Pune three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. Gosavi is the private detective from Mumbai who made headlines with his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after his arrest by the NCB. Earlier on Monday, October 25, Lucknow witnessed high drama around midnight after Gosavi, against whom a lookout notice is out, said he wanted to surrender before the Uttar Pradesh police as he felt ‘threatened’ in Maharashtra.

This is a developing story