‘Can’t even fake it right’: Kiren Rijiju mocks Congress over AI crowd at Ramlila Rally

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reposted an image shared by Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam and other party leaders, saying the Opposition had to turn to AI to show a crowd.

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over what he calls an "AI-generated image". Image Credit: @KirenRijiju/X

In a fresh attack on the Opposition, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Congress over what he called an AI-generated image of the Ramlila Rally on November 1. Rijiju lashed out at the Opposition party, claiming that they had resorted to AI images to show crowds in the images shared by Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam and other party leaders showing crowds at the rally.

“Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party!” Rijiju posted on X, attaching the image posted by the Congress MP from Telangana.

रामलीला मैदान में भारी भीड़ दिखाने के लिए, कांग्रेस पार्टी को कम से कम AI से बनी तस्वीर तो ठीक से तैयार करनी चाहिए थी। Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party! https://t.co/uBAf9NIPau — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 1, 2026

Plenty of Congress supporters passed the image around on social media, and so did Jagdish Thakor, a former MP and CWC member, who put up the same AI-generated picture of the crowd on his own account.

BJP calls the rally a ‘flop show’

The BJP on Sunday termed the rally a flop show, claiming that the crowd was nowhere close to what the Opposition had claimed. The ruling party leaders posted images and videos of empty chairs at the rally and claimed that at least 40 per cent of the ground was empty.

In the run-up to the rally, the Congress had claimed that 10 lakh people would attend the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. “The Congress said there would be a crowd of 10 lakh, but 40 per cent of the ground was empty,” party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Sunday evening.

The crowd shown at the rally was “trick photography… tricks don’t make one Prime Minister,” he added, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi. To counter the BJP, the Congress shared drone footage and images from the rally venue to claim that lakhs had turned up for the protest.

What did Rahul Gandhi speak about at the rally?

Gandhi had said that the 2024 election was illegal because of the vote theft conducted by Gyanesh Kumar while addressing the people at the rally.

“This theft of votes is no ordinary theft. This is the theft of every voice of India. This is called treason,” Gandhi said. “Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither would Narendra Modi have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah the Home Minister,” he argued, insisting that Kumar will “go to jail” for the role he played.

Hitting back, Patra said allegations about illegal polls “don’t happen from Ramlila grounds”. He further said, “Challenge an election right after it’s held, not like this. Show me the petition you filed saying the 2024 election is illegal.”

The rally on Sunday was part of the Opposition’s sustained campaign seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar after several media reports raised questions on the functioning of the poll panel and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls.

Before the Sunday rally, the Opposition bloc on Saturday evening carried out a symbolic “impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence. The Election Commission and the BJP have refuted the allegations and accused the Opposition of spreading a “fake narrative” against the institution.