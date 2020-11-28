New Delhi: Navdeep Singh, a 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Ambala who was seen climbing onto a police water cannon vehicle to turn it off during the protest march of farmers has been under charges of attempt to murder. Notably, Singh was lauded on social media, after a video wherein he was seen jumping on the top of the blue colour water cannon vehicle and then climbing onto a tractor transporting protesters, went viral. Also Read - Centre Invites Farmers For Talks on Dec 3 After Allowing Them to Enter Delhi For Peaceful Protest | Key Points

Defending himself, Singh, the son of a farmers’ body leader Jai Singh asserted that he was only trying to protect farmers from being hit by water in such chilly weather. “After my studies, I started doing farming with my father who is a farm leader. I never indulged in any illegal activities and got courage from the commitment of protesting farmers to climb the vehicle and turn off the tap as it was hurting them,” he told The Times of India. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Delhi Metro Resumes Services on All Lines, Operation to be Normal on Saturday

“While protesting peacefully, we were demanding a passage to Delhi but the police blocked our passage. We have all the right to question the government and protest if any anti-people laws are passed”, he added, noting that the citizens have all the rights to protest against ‘anti-people laws’. Also Read - Delhi Chalo: Centre Urges Agitating Farmers to End Protest, Invites Them For Talks on December 3

How a young farmer from Ambala Navdeep Singh braved police lathis to climb and turn off the water cannon tap and jump back on to a tractor trolley #farmersprotest pic.twitter.com/Kzr1WJggQI — Ranjan Mistry (@mistryofficial) November 27, 2020

Earlier on Friday, after facing tear gas, water cannons and clashing with security personnel, hundreds of farmers entered the national capital to hold a peaceful protest at a north Delhi ground, but there were still thousands at border points who were undecided to go to the identified demonstration site and clarity in their decision is expected today.