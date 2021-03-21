New Delhi: Rakesh Tikait, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader who is at the forefront of farmers’ agitation, has urged protesters in Bengaluru to gherao the city from all sides just like Delhi to intensity the dissent against the agri laws. Tikait also urged the farmers to start a protest in every city till the farm laws are taken back and a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) is implemented. Tikait told farmers “a strategy has been made to snatch your land”. Also Read - Rail Roko Protest: Centre Should Not Think Protest Will End in 2 Months, Says Rakesh Tikait

“There are lakhs of people gheraoing Delhi. This fight will go on for a long. We need to start such protest in every city until these three black laws are taken back and the law on MSP is not brought. You need to run a protest in Karnataka. A strategy has been made to snatch your land. Big companies will do farming… Labour laws have been amended to employ cheap labour,” Tikait said as he addressed a farmers’ meet in Karnataka’s Shivamogga.

“You need to make a ‘Delhi’ in Bengaluru. You need to gherao Bengaluru (like Delhi) from all sides and people will come and join your protest… The Prime Minister said farmers can sell crops anywhere so you take your crops to offices of District Collector, SDM and if the police stop you, ask them to buy crops on MSP,” Tikait added.

Tikait also appealed to farmers to advocate against the privatization of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). “If this agitation is not held, then the country will be sold and you will lose your land in the next 20 years. You need to protest against these companies. Around 26 major PSUs are in process of privatisation. We need to take a pledge to stop this sale. We need to protest against this,” he said.

Rakesh Tikait had in February threatened to gherao Parliament. He had appealed to the farmers to be ready as the call for ”Delhi march” could be given at any time.

About Farmers’ Protest:

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.