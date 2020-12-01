New Delhi: Bilkis Bano, who became a known face of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday joined the farmers protest at Singhu Border in Delhi. However, she was detained by Delhi Police soon after joining the farmers protest. Also Read - Unwarranted And Ill-informed: MEA Reacts to Justin Trudeau’s Remarks on Farmers Protest in India

“We are daughters of farmers, we’ll go to support farmers’ protest today. We will raise our voice, the Central government should listen to us,” she had said before joining the protest. Also Read - 'Situation Concerning', Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Extends Support to Farmers' Protest; Shiv Sena Retorts

Replying to a query on why she joined the farmers protest, Bano said the farmers had supported the Shaheen Bagh stir, and now it is her turn to support. Also Read - Stubble Now Keeping Protesting Farmers Warm Amid Intensified Protests

Notably, the move by Bilkis Bano to join the farmers’ protest comes days after BJP leaders alleged the farmers protest was being “hijacked” by “pro-Pakistan” and “pro-Khalistan” forces.

Apart from Bano, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad on Tuesday joined the protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border along with hundreds of his supporters and demanded that the new farms laws be withdrawn immediately.

The Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh, who launched his political party in March this year, said, “The farmers have been fighting for their rights in this cold. These laws should be withdrawn immediately.”

As the farmers protest entered sixth day in the national capital, border points remained under heavy police deployment on Tuesday, with concrete barriers and multilayered barricades in place.

According to the police, checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the border points as a precautionary measure in view of the “Delhi Chalo” protest march by farmers.

The move comes after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital.