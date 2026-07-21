Kisan Mahapanchayat: Delhi Police release traffic advisory, impose road diversions; Haryana Police seal Shambhu border point

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has appealed to farmers, workers, and youth from various states to join the peaceful demonstration. The protest is scheduled to conclude at 4 PM on July 21.

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Delhi Police release traffic advisory, impose road diversions

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the protest and rally scheduled to be held at Kisan Ghat on Tuesday. As per the advisory issued by the authorities, traffic restrictions and route diversions may be imposed from 8:30 AM onwards, depending on the situation. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had announced the Desh Bachao Morcha Mega Rally at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on July 21.

He said thousands of farmers from Punjab would travel to the national capital in hundreds of buses to participate in the rally. The protest is being organised by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), BKU Ekta Sangharsh, and several other farmer organisations against the proposed India–US trade agreement.

The commuters are advised to avoid roads around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, and Rajghat DTC Depot Road. Those traveling to the airport or railway stations are asked to plan their journeys well in advance. The traffic police said vehicular movement is likely to be affected on Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, and adjoining areas. Commuters have been urged to avoid these routes wherever possible.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Here are the key details

As per the advisory issued by the authorities, traffic restrictions and route diversions may be imposed from 8:30 AM onwards, depending on the situation.

Passengers heading to the airport or railway stations have been advised to start their journeys much earlier than usual to avoid delays caused by traffic congestion.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged motorists to follow the instructions of personnel deployed on duty

The police have asked the motorists to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas.

It has advised commuters to use navigation apps for real-time traffic updates.

The police sought public cooperation to ensure smooth and safe traffic management.

The organisations allege that the deal could adversely affect Indian agriculture. KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has appealed to farmers, workers, and youth from various states to join the peaceful demonstration. The protest is scheduled to conclude at 4 PM on July 21.

Haryana Police seal Shambhu border point

Farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Tuesday morning slammed the Haryana government for barricading the Shambhu border point to prevent them from heading towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Heavy police deployment was made at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana, with barricades erected and cemented blocks placed at the bridge over Ghaggar river.

A day-long “Kisan Mahapanchayat” has been planned against the proposed India-US trade deal at Delhi’s Kisan Ghat under the banner of “Desh Bachao Morcha”.

Farmer leaders had earlier said that participants from several places, including Punjab and Haryana, would take part in the Mahapanchayat.

Farmers from several places in Punjab have planned to move towards Delhi in buses.