Lucknow: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, hundreds of farmers have gathered at the Eco Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday for a mahapanchayat. The mahapanchayat is being organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmers' unions to press for a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) and seek the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence and also about the non-payment of the dues to the sugarcane farmers.

Despite PM Modi's surprise announcement to repeal the farm laws on November 19, farmer leaders have maintained the protesters will not budge until the three contentious laws are formally repealed in Parliament. They have also indicated that the stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikait said: "The farm reforms being talked about by the government are false and cosmetic. These will not end the plight of the farmers. The biggest reform for the farmers and agriculture will be to make a law guaranteeing minimum support price."

Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow LIVE Updates:

10:30 am: Sukhvinder Singh, the father of Gurvinder Singh, one of the four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, said he would attend the Mahapanchayat.

10:00 am: An elaborate security arrangement has been made for the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow today, said Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur.