Kisan Mahapanchayat Latest News: After the talks with the Haryana government failed, thousands of protesting farmers marched towards the mini secretariat in Karnal to gherao the government office. In a late-night update, it was reported that the farmers decided to pitch tents outside the government offices in Haryana's Karnal as their talks with the state on their demand for justice for victims of August 28 lathicharge — failed. The police earlier used water cannons on the farmers to disperse them from gathering in Karnal. A langar was organised for farmers protesting outside Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Haryana. Here are the top 10 developments of the whole day in Karnal.