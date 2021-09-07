Kisan Mahapanchayat Latest News: After the talks with the Haryana government failed, thousands of protesting farmers marched towards the mini secretariat in Karnal to gherao the government office. In a late-night update, it was reported that the farmers decided to pitch tents outside the government offices in Haryana’s Karnal as their talks with the state on their demand for justice for victims of August 28 lathicharge — failed. The police earlier used water cannons on the farmers to disperse them from gathering in Karnal. A langar was organised for farmers protesting outside Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Haryana. Here are the top 10 developments of the whole day in Karnal.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Talks With Karnal Officials Fail, Farmers to Decide Next Course of Action Soon

A large number of farmers squatted at the gates of the district headquarters in Karnal on Tuesday, locked in a showdown with Haryana’s BJP-led government over a police lathi-charge last month. The gherao began in the evening, several hours after farmers from Haryana and neighbouring states reached Karnal’s New Anaj Mandi for a mahapanchayat, riding tractors and motorcycles. Marching on foot from the mahapanchayat venue to the mini-secretariat five kilometres away, farmers faced a water cannon as they neared the complex. They jumped some barricades, but there was no other serious confrontation with police along the way. The protesters are demanding action over a police lathi-charge in Karnal on August 28. Protest leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav were at the gherao site. Chaduni, who heads the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union, said the sit-in will continue till their demands are met. Late in the evening, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration had invited the farm leaders for another round of talks. In Delhi, Congress said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should resign if he cannot talk with the protesting farmers. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should shed his ego and arrogance and withdraw the three black laws” over which farmers have been protesting for months. Earlier, as the Karnal mahapanchayat began in the morning, the local administration invited 11 farm leaders for talks.Three hours later, they announced that the administration had not agreed to the demands — and then thousands of farmers headed on foot towards the secretariat. Farm leaders told them not to get into any confrontation with the police. They were asked to squat on the road wherever they were stopped. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the state government is not listening to the farmers. The Khattar government should agree to our demands or else arrest us. We are ready to fill Haryana jails, he tweeted. Mobile internet services were suspended in Karnal and the four adjoining districts of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat until Tuesday midnight. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC banning gathering of people were imposed in Karnal district.