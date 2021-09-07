Karnal: The talks between the agitating farmers and the Karnal administration failed after hours of discussion. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the farmer leader will decide the next strategy at the anaj mandi.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Meet Officials in Karnal, Haryana Govt Hopes For Early Solution | Top Points

“The talks (between farmer leaders and Karnal district administration) have failed. We will decide on our next strategy at the anaj mandi,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni told news agency ANI. Also Read - Karnal Kisan Mahapanchayat LIVE: Talks Between Farmers, Govt Fail, Farm Leaders Say Govt Wants Confrontation

On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said it will hold demonstrations at district centres in the country on September 8 demanding profitable prices to all farmers equally. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader Badrinarayan Choudhary said whatever is earned by farmers in growing crops should be ensured to them. “The govt should either give a profitable price or explain to us why our demand is wrong. The current MSP is a fraud. There should be a law for MSP,” he added. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh CM's Father Sent to 15-Day Judicial Custody Over Brahmin Remark

Earlier in the day, an 11-member delegation of farmer leaders held talks with the district administration in Karnal as protesters in large numbers assembled for a mahapanchayat and later planned to gherao the district headquarters.

Senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav and Gurnam Singh Chaduni, arrived for the mahapanchayat demanding action against the police lathicharge on farmers on August 28.

In the meantime, the security arrangements have been beefed up in Karnal as the farmers have planned to gherao the mini-secretariat.

There was heavy deployment of Haryana Police as well as central forces in Karnal, while security forces in adequate strength have also been deployed at the new Anaj Mandi where farmers are holding the mahapanchayat and plan to move towards the mini-secretariat.

Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni had earlier in the day appealed to the farmers to assemble at the Anaj Mandi in a peaceful manner.

However, a statement issued by Haryana Police and Karnal district administration said some people had reached the new Anaj Mandi armed with lathis and iron rods, which does not show good intention on their part.

Karnal district administration and police is warning such mischievous elements not to take the law into their hands and maintain public order. All such elements will be strictly dealt with in accordance with law, it said.