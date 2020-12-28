New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the 100th ‘Kisan Rail’ from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal via video conferencing and said it is a big step towards empowering the farmers and increasing their income. Also Read - Modi Government Calls Farmers For Talks on Dec 30, Hopeful of Amicable Solution to Their Demands

"I congratulate crores of farmers of the country. Despite COVID-19 challenge Kisan Rail network has expanded in the last four months and got its 100th rail now," PM Modi said.

As per updates, the Kisan Rail will connect Sangola in Maharashtra with Shalimar in West Bengal. The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumstick, chilli and onion as well as fruits like grape, orange, pomegranate, banana and custard apple.

“Kisan Rail is like a moving cold storage facility. Perishable items like fruits, vegetables, milk, fish etc can be safely transported from one place to another in time,” PM Modi said.

Loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all stoppages en route with no bar on the size of consignment. IN this regard, the Centre has extended a 50-per cent subsidy on the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

“Under PM Krishi Sampada Yojana, around 6500 projects like mega food parks, cold chain infrastructure, agro-processing clusters have been approved. Rs 10,000 crores have been approved for micro food processing industries under government’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ package,” PM Modi added.

It may be noted that the first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, which was further extended up to Muzaffarpur.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that as a result of a good response from farmers, its frequency was increased from a weekly service to three days in a week.

“Kisan Rail has been a game changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce,” it said.

The launch of the train by Modi comes amid protests by a section of farmers against three farm laws near Delhi’s borders.