Chennai: Special DGP who is facing sexual harassment allegations allegedly made several attempts to hold the victim's hand and even kissed her hand. He made her sing in the car and tried to stop her vehicle on the Trichy-Chennai highway. According to reports, the Special DGP also called her father-in-law to strike a compromise.

The Madras High Court, in its verdict, said it has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter as it has to do so to ensure that the fundamental rights of the victim to a free and fair investigation is not reduced to an empty ritual. Notably, the incident has surfaced just a month before the crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The court said there is a “faulty gene” in men which sometimes makes them think that a woman is subordinate to them and that at times she can even be treated like “chattel.” Also Read - Assembly Election For 4 States, 1 UT: Check Full Schedule, State-Wise Details

What happened and when?

1. The incident, as recorded in the victim’s complaint, took place during a “bandobast duty” in Karur district while the Chief Minister’s speech was ongoing, The Indian Express stated.

2. The Special DGP asked her to accompany him in his vehicle to the next two meeting places.

3. During the journey, the Special DGP offered her snacks and a pillow for the headrest. He then asked her to sing. Upon his insistence, she sang a song.

4. Then he extended his right hand and asked for hers. She thought it was for a handshake in appreciation, but he insisted for both hands and held on to them.

5. The complaint further stated that he went on to sing “for about 20 minutes”, lifted her hand and kissed. When she told him she was uncomfortable, he “smiled and let go of it” and later tried to catch hold of her hand again.

6. He also told her that he had clicked a picture of hers during a previous visit to her workplace and saved it as a “favourite”.

7. The victim officer had filed an initial complaint before the head of the Chennai Police force a day after the incident happened.

8. An SP level official and two policemen later tried to prevent her from proceeding to Chennai to file a complaint.

9. Recalling from the chain of events, the court said during travel towards Ulundurpet when the officials were on duty, the “Special DGP is said to have indulged in sexual harassment of the lady officer.”

10. A case was finally registered under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and Sections 3 (prohibition of harassment of woman) and 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of the TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

“If an officer, due to the power he wields, thinks that he can get over with his power and connections, from any act, this Court is not going to be a mute spectator and this Court will step in and ensure that the rule of law is preserved,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said during the court proceeding.

“The complaint reads as if the officer was trying her best to wriggle out of the situation. The harassment suffered by the victim officer went to a point where she was left with no option but to hurriedly leave to Ulundurpet in the available car..” the court said.

This was “an extraordinary case” where the Court was required to step in to monitor the investigation to ensure it progresses on the right lines.

The state government has also constituted a woman IAS official headed six-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the officer.