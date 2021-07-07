New Delhi: The wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, Kitty Kumaramangalam, was murdered at her residence in Vasant Vihar last night, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. One person has been detained so far and the search is on for two other accused. Also Read - Wedding Turns Tragic as Groom's Cousin Shot Dead at Point-blank Range in Agra, Family Calls it Murder

“Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered at her residence in Vasant Vihar last night. One person detained & search is on for two other accused,” the DCP South-West said.

