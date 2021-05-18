New Delhi: Dr K K Aggarwal, Padma Shri recipient and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) died after a long battle with coronavirus. The 62-year-old celebrated cardiologist breathed his last at 11:30 PM at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Aggarwal was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the past few days. He was on ventilator support. Also Read - US to Send 20 Million Vaccine Doses to Countries Abroad

In a statement, his family said, "It causes us immense pain to inform you that our dear Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a lengthy battle with COVID-19. Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives."

On May 14, his family had rubbished his death rumours. “We request you to avoid believing or sharing any such rumours, and pray for his speedy recovery”, they had said.

Earlier this year, a video of his wife scolding him because he didn’t take her with him for the COVID-19 vaccination went viral.

Dr Aggarwal had been honoured with the Dr. B. C. Roy Award, the highest Indian award in the medical category, in 2005. He was also a recipient of Vishwa Hindi Samman, National Science Communication Award, FICCI Health Care Personality of the Year Award, Dr D S Mungekar National IMA Award, and the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award. In 2010, he had received the Padma Shri. Besides, he was a Gold Medalist and Limca Book of record holder.