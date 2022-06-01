Kolkata: The untimely demise of Bollywood singer KK has left the country and music industry in mourning. The 53-year-old singer died in Kolkata while performing at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. Reports claimed that KK complained of uneasiness and chest pain after the concert, following which he was taken to Calcutta Medical Research Institute, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.Also Read - Popular Singer KK Passes Away At 53, Enchanted Fans With His Power Pack Singing Hours Before His Death - The 'Last Performance' Video

Though the report of post-mortem examination is still awaited, the singer’s fans have blamed the concert authorities at Nazrul Mancha auditorium for KK’s death. Notably, a few videos have emerged online wherein the singer can be seen sweating badly as the AC in the auditorium where the playback singer was performing was not working. If reports are to be believed, the singer had also complained of ‘extra heat’ but nobody paid heed to his demands. The auditorium was reportedly packed beyond its capacity. Also Read - Zindagi Do Pal Ki: Why KK's Death Feels Like a Personal Loss

BTS video of #KK from his last concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha theatre. Singer KK complained of uneasiness during the concert and was soon taken to his hotel room where he collapsed. He died at 53 in Kolkata, the cause of death is still unknown. | #KKLIVE #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/C4a6g2vQqF — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 1, 2022

“AC wasn’t working at Nazrul Mancha. He performed their and complained about it because he was sweating so badly..it wasn’t an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded, Legend had to go due to authority’s negligence. Not KK”, a twitter user wrote.

A facebook user also shared a similar video wherein the singer can be seen seating profusely. “Just look at his face. Can you just see how much uncomfortable he was? I can’t stop crying, we lost a gem. He literally smiled when he was performing even though he was feeling so uncomfortable. Just look at his face, he lost his life because of this mis-management”, she wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness has claimed that the auditorium has a capacity of hosting about 2,000-3000 audience but more than double number of people had gathered there.

Besides, BJP has also made similar claims. “Around 7,000 people were reportedly present at the venue of the programme where the seating capacity was around 3,000 people. He was mobbed there, which means security arrangements were not in place for a VIP,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.